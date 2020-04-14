Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to issue aggregate $125M of senior unsecured notes, $75M funded on April 8, 2020, while $50 are expected to fund on June 9.

During Q1, the company entered into and settled a forward sale agreement in connection with its ATM program and sold 144,321 shares of common stock at an average forward offering price per share of $30.23, for total net proceeds of ~$4.3M.

The company has over $140M liquidity and over $70M of remaining availability under its revolving credit facility as of April 10, including $60M drawn down in Q1 and $75M funded on April 8 and dividend payable on April 15.

During Q1, the company acquired an aggregate amount of ~$36M of restaurant and retail real estate properties.

It has received ~87% of rent owed in April and expects the rest to pay before the month is over.

The company has received rent concession requests from a substantial number of its tenants, including from many tenants who paid rent for the month of April.

