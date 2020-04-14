Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) reports the Hooker Branded segment declined 9.4% to $39.28M in Q4.

The Home Meridian segment decreased 12.2% to $100.04M, largely due to chargebacks and loss of revenues with a single large customer.

The Domestic Upholstery segment dropped 10.2% to $22.65M, due to reduced unit volume as a result of soft retail conditions.

Gross margin rate squeezed 280 bps to 18.9% for the quarter.

Operating margin rate slipped 410 bps to 5.5%.

“This was a very challenging year in which we faced the significant headwinds of 25% tariffs on finished goods and component parts imported from China and industry-wide weak retail demand,” said Paul B. Toms Jr., Chairman and CEO.

The company in not providing any financial guidance, as the breadth and depth of the COVID-19 crisis and the related economic downturn and its effects on sales, earnings and liquidity are currently unknown.

