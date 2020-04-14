Due to uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decline in oil prices, Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) is withdrawing its previously announced FY2020 guidance.

The company expects its profitability in 2020 to be negatively impacted and has implemented cost-cutting measures, including salary and total compensation reductions of between 10% to 20% for the Board, executive leadership team and other senior management, 25% of headcount reduction in North America and expected FY2020 capital spending reduced by ~25%.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had total debt outstanding of ~$315M and liquidity of over $125M under its credit facility.