Credit Suisse upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a Neutral rating from Underperform and hikes its price target to $580 from $415 (more than 10% below last night's close).

Analyst Dan Levy says it gives Tesla a larger competitive edge in the transition to EV, as coronavirus disruption will make it more difficult for legacy automakers to balance the long-term shift to EV in the face of near-term cycle disruption.

Levy sees Tesla as having a clear advantage in battery lead, improved liquidity and signs of improvements in execution. The firm's valuation framework on Tesla assumes 1.2M units sold per year by 2025.