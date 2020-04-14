Credit Suisse upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a Neutral rating from Underperform and hikes its price target to $580 from $415 (more than 10% below last night's close).
Analyst Dan Levy says it gives Tesla a larger competitive edge in the transition to EV, as coronavirus disruption will make it more difficult for legacy automakers to balance the long-term shift to EV in the face of near-term cycle disruption.
Levy sees Tesla as having a clear advantage in battery lead, improved liquidity and signs of improvements in execution. The firm's valuation framework on Tesla assumes 1.2M units sold per year by 2025.
Shares of Tesla are up 6.15% premarket to $691.00.
This was corrected on 04/14/2020 at 07:34 AM. Upgraded was to Neutral