KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a $128M contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) to provide key weather data services through the National Mesonet Program.

"KBR's work will help the NWS more accurately forecast future weather events and equip decision makers with the right information to protect the planet and the people on it," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Solutions U.S.

Along with Synoptic Data PBC, Earth Networks, WeatherFlow and the University of Oklahoma, KBR will carry out this work over the next five years. This firm-fixed-price contract is a recompete of a contract the company previously won in 2017.