Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) initiated with an Outperform rating and a $95 (58% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) initiated with a Buy rating at Brookline Capital. Shares up 20% premarket. Last week, it filed an IND to investigate the use of INOpulse in COVID-19 patients.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) initiated with a Buy rating and a $56 (19% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Cronos Group (OTC:CRON) downgraded to Neutral with a C$9.75 (21% upside) price target at Piper Sandler. No premarket trading activity as yet in U.S.