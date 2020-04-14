Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 results:
Revenues: $20,691M (+3.3%); R&D Expense: $3,625M (+9.3%); SG&A: $11,134M (+8.7%); Operating Income: $5,932M (-8.2%).
Net Income: $5,796M (+54.6%); EPS: $2.17 (+56.1%); non-GAAP Net Income: $6,154M (+8.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.30 (+9.5%).
Key Product Sales: Remicade: $990M (-10.2%); Simponi/Simponi Aria: $529M (+1.1%); Stelara: $1,819M (+29.5%); Tremfya: $296M (+36.4%); Edurant/rilpivirine: $224M (+6.1%); Prezista/Prezcobix/Rezolsta/Symtuza: $579M (+10.8%); Darzalex: $937M (+49.0%); Invega Sustennn/Xeplion/Trinza/Trevicta: $883M (+11.7%); Imbruvica: $1,031M (+31.6%); Velcade: $108M (-59.0%); Zytiga: $690M (+1.6%); Xarelto: $527M (-2.7%); Opsumit: $389M (+27.4%); Uptravi: $250M (+26.2%); Invokana/Invokamet: $175M (-13.5%); Procrit/Eprex: $155M (-31.6%).
2020 Guidance: Revenues: $77.5B - 80.5B from $85.4B - 86.2B; Non-GAAP EPS: $7.95 - 7.90 from $8.95 - 9.10.
Shares are up 3% premarket.
