Cowen's Helane Becker forecasts what the airline industry will look like on the other side of the pandemic.

"Demand is 5% of what it was in February, and we continue to believe it will take 3 to 5 years for domestic demand to return to 2019 levels and 4 to 6 years for international demand to get back to those levels," she notes.

"We believe airlines will be 30% smaller at the end of his year than they were at the start of the year. Also, we expect there will be between 100K and 200K fewer employees at the end of the year than there were at the beginning of the year," she adds.

Becker thinks U.S. airlines will retire between 800 and 1000 aircraft this year.

