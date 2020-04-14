Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail same-store sales declined 13.3% in Q4, in the guidance range of -16% to -12%.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $94.04M (-6.2%); Home appliance: $93.45M (+11.8%); Consumer electronics: $69.99M (-23.6%); Home office: $20.8M (-19.4%); Other: $4.88M (+17%); Repair service agreement commissions: $28.85M (-3.3%); Service revenues: $3.06M (-12.6%).

Credit revenue up 3.8% to $97.7M.

Retail gross margin fell 210 bps to 40.3%.

SG&A expense rate grew 320 bps to 28.9%.

Retail operating margin slipped 480 bps to 11.3%.

Retail store count +14 Y/Y to 137.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 348,776 shares at an average share price of $20.70 for an aggregate amount of $7.2M.

During FY2021, the Company plans to open between 6 to 8 new stores.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has reduced in-store hours of all showrooms, eliminated non-essential capital expenditures, reduced the salaries of executive officers by 20% and CEO by 25%.

CONN +4.86% premarket.

Previously: Conn's EPS misses by $0.15, misses on revenue (April 14)