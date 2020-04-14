On a preliminary basis, Invacare (NYSE:IVC) sees Q1 sales of $218.0M, down ~2% from a year ago and ~2% below consensus of $222.5M. Operating loss, non-GAAP EBITDA and free cash flow should be favorable.

Demand for its respiratory products, beds and therapeutic support surfaces is "extraordinary" amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the company is working to expand capacity, cautioning that there are "practical limits" on what it can produce, adding that it is taking steps to offset cost increases from pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

It has begun experiencing a global decline in quotes for mobility and seating products and expects a subsequent decline in orders.