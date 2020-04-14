Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) says the Canadian Malartic mine will resume operations starting on April 15, following Quebec's decision to authorize the resumption of mining activities.

The mine entered care and maintenance on March 24 in response to government restrictions related to COVID-19 that required miners to minimize operational activities.

Canadian Malartic, the largest gold mine in Canada, is a 50-50 joint venture with Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM); it produced 669K oz. of gold in 2019.

Separately, Agnico Eagle says it also will resume operations at the LaRonde complex and Goldex mine in Quebec in "an orderly fashion while ensuring the safety of employees."