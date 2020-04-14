China considers merging two big brokers - Bloomberg

Apr. 14, 2020 7:33 AM ETCITIC Securities Company Limited (CIIHF)CIIHFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Citic Securities (OTCPK:CIIHF) and CSC Financial, along with their government shareholders, are starting a feasibility study on how to structure a deal so they can better compete with global investment banks as China opens up its financial markets to foreign competitors, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Such a merger would form an investment bank valued at $67B, more than even Goldman Sachs in market capitalization.
  • "Compared with global markets, China's securities industry is still scattered and the big local players are way beyond their global peers," Wang Jian, an analyst at Guosen Securities told Bloomberg.
  • The talks still may not result in a deal, the people said, as Chinese authorities want a combination to be made based on commercial grounds.
