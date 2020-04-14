Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announces that Mr. Jason B. Shandell has stepped down as President, General Counsel, and member of the Board of Directors, effective April 10.

Dr. Jack Y. Zhang, CEO, Chief Scientific Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, has assumed the role and responsibilities of President, effective April 10.

Mr. Zhang, co-founded Amphastar in 1996 and has served as CEO since inception.

The Company is developing multiple pipeline products for injectable and intranasal dosage forms, including a new drug application for intranasal naloxone.