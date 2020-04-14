JPMorgan lists its top picks in the U.S. household products and personal care sector for during the pandemic and beyond.

The firm searched for U.S. companies with the highest exposure and shelf space at large boxes and e-commerce and one that are selling products that are seeing a step change in demand as they are mostly consumed at home.

Analyst Andrea Teixeira names Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) among large caps, while Reynolds (NASDAQ:REYN) in mid-caps and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) among the smaller caps also make the list. "We also continue to like Clorox (NYSE:CLX), but recognize that the stock has meaningfully outperformed peers," writes Teixeira.

On KMB: "The pandemic will likely serve as a boost to improve sales trends despite the company's ~18% exposure to its Professional division, which is still mostly based on paper towels at public restrooms vs. its smaller N-95 mask sales. KMB gained share in five out of eight main categories in Nielsen tracked channels in the rolling 4 weeks ending March 21st particularly in its key franchises (bath and face tissue, diapers, paper towels, and adult incontinence)."

On P&G: "We remain positive on PG as we expect the company to continue recent share gains given its over-indexed presence in large boxes and clubs, and superior supply chain."

On REYN: "REYN is benefiting from more at home consumption of cooking products, food storage, and trash bags. REYN is also one of the most recession-proof companies in our coverage as about half of its sales come from private label products."

On ELF: "We expect ELF to gain share against not only from its mass peers like Nrated COTY's Covergirl brand or L'Oreal’s Maybelline brand but also benefit from consumers downtrading from prestige cosmetics amid the recession. Current valuation offers an attractive entry point, in our view."

All four are lined up by JP with Overweight ratings.