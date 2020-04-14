Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is down 2.77% in premarket trading after the company announces that it's cutting its final 2019 dividend in half to €0.50 per share from €1.00 per share.

The reduced payout will save A-B about $1.1B.

Company statement: "Given the uncertainty, volatility and continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, AB InBev has determined that it would be prudent and in the best interests of the Company to reduce the amount of the final 2019 dividend. This decision is consistent with the Company’s financial discipline, deleveraging commitments and other actions taken to navigate this environment."