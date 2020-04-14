Covia (NYSE:CVIA) says it is reducing its planned 2020 capital spending program by ~50% compared to 2019 in response to the challenges caused by COVID-19 and the dislocations in global oil markets.

The company will reduce active energy capacity by nearly 30%, or 6M tons/year, including the idling of the Utica, Ill., and Kermit, Tex., facilities and de-rating capacity at several other facilities.

Covia will implement staffing reductions and other steps to cut overhead expenses by $25M from 2019 levels.

The company also closed on a new three-year credit facility with availability up to $75M.