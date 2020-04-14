DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to offer $500M of convertible senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2025 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $75M of notes.

The interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to fund the cost of entering into the convertible note hedge transactions and the remainder of the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, the company intends to enter into one or more privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions.