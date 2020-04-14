Ahead of its Vaccines Day event today, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) reports positive results from a Phase 1 study of its Zika vaccine candidate mRNA-1893.

Preliminary results for the 10 µg and 30 µg dose levels showed seroconversion (antibodies develop and are detectable) rates of 94% and 100%, respectively, while being well-tolerated.

The NIH-led Phase 1 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, remains on track with enrollment at the highest dose.

The company says its prophylactic vaccines have demonstrated immunogenicity against all eight viruses targeted thus far.

It has nine candidates in development for RSV (older adults and young children), human metapneumovirus and parainfluenza virus type 3, coronavirus, influenza H7N9, CMV, Zika and Epstein-Barr.

It has generated positive Phase 1 data on seven candidates (H10N8, H7N9, RSV, chikungunya virus, hMPV/PIV3, CMV and Zika). The CMV vaccine candidate is currently being tested in a Phase 2 dose-confirmation trial.