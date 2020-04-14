MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) jumps 77% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its agreement with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:KYKOF) to co-develop and co-promote Phase 2-stage ME-401 in the U.S. for the treatment of B-cell blood cancers.

Under the terms of the deal, the parties will equally share costs and profits in the U.S. while Kyowa Kirin will have exclusive rights ex-U.S.

MEIP will receive $100M in upfront cash, up to $582.5M in milestones and tiered royalties on ex-U.S. sales starting in the teens.

ME-401 inhibits an enzyme called phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta (PI3Kδ) that plays a key role in the activation, proliferation and survival of B cells.

A conference call is underway.