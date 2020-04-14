Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) is asking vendors for more time to pay bills and other concessions as the company looks to survive the period of store closings and bankruptcy.

"We would not be reaching out to you today if these concession requests were not vital to keeping our company out of Chapter 11," reads a very direct email sent by Stage Stores CEO Michael Glazer.

Stage Stores is just one of many mall retailers pressing landlords and vendors for flexibility.

Glazer's letter also said Stage Store advisers at investment bank PJ Solomon are seeking a restructuring partner to infuse the company with additional money or refinance its debt.

Stage Stores is flat at $0.40 in premarket trading.