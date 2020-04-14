Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) provides clinical updates in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company and Amgen have agreed to temporarily suspend enrollment in METEORIC-HF, Phase 1 study of AMG 594 and REDWOOD-HCM to protect the safety and health of clinical trial participants and healthcare professionals.

The Data Monitoring Committee recommended that GALACTIC-HF continue without changes to its conduct. An estimated study completion date is August 7, with results expected in Q4.

The company is on track relating to the advancement of reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 trial in patients with ALS.

Cytokinetics ended 2019 with cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $267.7M.

The company plans to provide further updates together with its Q1 financial results in May.