Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) +3.9% pre-market after revealing Q1 earnings that met analyst estimates and increased from the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $1.37B, which rose 4.4% Y/Y, and operating income of $271.3M, which increased 3.8%, came in slightly ahead of expectations.

Fastenal says Q1 sales of fastener products declined 2.6% on a daily basis over the year-ago quarter, representing 32.9% of sales, while sales of safety products rose 18.4% Y/Y on a daily basis, representing 19.8% of sales.

March sales of fastener products fell 10.1% on a daily basis as industrial activity slowed, while the safety business grew 31% on a daily basis; government business jumped 31.1% in March on a daily basis, with sales to healthcare organizations more than doubling.

Q1 operating cash flow rose 17.7% to $241.1M from the prior-year quarter.

Total debt on the balance sheet was $455M at the end of Q1, or 14.6% of total capital, compared to $489M, or 16.9% of total capital, at the end of Q1 2019.