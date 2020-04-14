Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q1 EPS of 1 cent reflects a $3.1B reserve build and a $950M impairment of securities, driven down by economic and market conditions.

Redemption of series K preferred stock also reduced EPS by 6 cents.

WFC slips 0.5% in premarket trading.

Q1 net interest income (FTE basis) of $11.3B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $11.2B and $11.2B in Q4 2019; net interest margin of 2.58% vs. 2.54% consensus.

Q1 provision for credit losses for loans were $3.83B, as the bank prepares for expected credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 impact.

Q1 net loan charge-offs of 0.38% (annualized) rose from 0.32% in Q4 2019 and 0.30% in Q1 2019.

Q1 segment net income: