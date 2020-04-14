Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Q1 EPS of 1 cent reflects a $3.1B reserve build and a $950M impairment of securities, driven down by economic and market conditions.
Redemption of series K preferred stock also reduced EPS by 6 cents.
WFC slips 0.5% in premarket trading.
Q1 net interest income (FTE basis) of $11.3B vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $11.2B and $11.2B in Q4 2019; net interest margin of 2.58% vs. 2.54% consensus.
Q1 provision for credit losses for loans were $3.83B, as the bank prepares for expected credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 impact.
Q1 net loan charge-offs of 0.38% (annualized) rose from 0.32% in Q4 2019 and 0.30% in Q1 2019.
Q1 segment net income:
Community Banking segment net income of $155M, down 64% vs. Q4 2019 and down 95% Y/Y; provision for credit losses increased $1.2B Q/Q and $1.0B Y/Y due to reserve build reflecting expected credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wholesale Banking segment net income of $311B, down 88% Q/Q and 89% Y/Y; provision of credit losses increased $2.2B Q/Q and Y/Y on expected effect of COVID-19.
Wealth and Investment Management segment net income of $463M rose 82% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y; total AUM of $518B rose 9% Y/Y.
Q1 trading-related revenue of $838M fell 15% Q/Q and 27% Y/Y
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
