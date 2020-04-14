New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) sees Q1 revenue of $62M to $64M vs. $56.7M consensus.

The Company expects to report gross margin for the quarter in the low-to-mid 60% range vs. last year's marks of 66%, 63%, 58% and 54% (Q1-Q4).

CEO update: "There has been some short-term loading in U.S. retail that has positively impacted revenue in North America, but overall, we are seeing sustainable growth drivers impacting our business in this new reality. Nearly 80% of revenue is ordered and fulfilled online and is delivered direct to consumers homes, which we believe positions us well to address consumer buying patterns worldwide going forward."