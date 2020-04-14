New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) sees Q1 revenue of $62M to $64M vs. $56.7M consensus.
The Company expects to report gross margin for the quarter in the low-to-mid 60% range vs. last year's marks of 66%, 63%, 58% and 54% (Q1-Q4).
CEO update: "There has been some short-term loading in U.S. retail that has positively impacted revenue in North America, but overall, we are seeing sustainable growth drivers impacting our business in this new reality. Nearly 80% of revenue is ordered and fulfilled online and is delivered direct to consumers homes, which we believe positions us well to address consumer buying patterns worldwide going forward."
Shares of NBEV are up 24.62% premarket to $1.62.