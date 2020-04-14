Citing the "expanded and evolving" nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, Agilent (NYSE:A) is withdrawing its fiscal Q2 and fiscal 2020 guidance provided on February 18.

The company says its top line was up 2% through March but it experienced a "significant disruption" in its business in late March.

It is implementing a number of cost-cutting measures although it says its finances and long-term growth prospects remain strong.

Management will provide additional details during its FQ2 earnings call on Thursday, May 21, after the close.