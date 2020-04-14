Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) expects Q1 revenue to be ~$118M, above prior guidance of $115M and consensus of $115.11M; gross margin to be between 37.5% to 38% vs. previous guidance of 37%; diluted EPS of ~$0.30, up from prior guidance of ~$0.21 and $0.23 consensus; operating profit to be ~$12.5M, up from prior outllok of ~$9.5M.

Kevin Brewer, executive vice president and CFO said, "As a result of everyone's extraordinary efforts, we delivered a strong financial quarter, beating guidance and ending with a very strong cash position at $181.4M. In the quarter we repurchased $7.5 M of our common stock, but have suspended the repurchase program while we continue to invest in the business during these difficult times."

Q1 financial results will be out on May 5.