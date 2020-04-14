Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) says it's withdrawing 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

"Despite an initial retail surge in early March, we have now faced three consecutive weeks of material year over year volume declines," notes management.

Over the week ending April 10, Core-Mark experienced a year over year sales decline of ~12%, reflecting a 7% decline in cigarette sales and a 20% decline in non-cigarette sales. The company warns that the change in product mix caused by COVID-19 will have a negative impact on gross profit margin given the recent sales trends that reflect a larger decline in non-cigarette sales relative to cigarette sales. Additionally, Core-Mark is incurring material costs related to employee personal protective equipment, an escalation in facility sanitation processes and employee costs related to quarantines.

To conserve cash, Core-Mark has reduced hours worked for non-exempt employees in addition to making headcount reductions. Non-essential business expenses have been cut and non-critical capital expenditures deferred.

Core-Mark is suspending its share repurchase program due to the volatility related to COVID-19, but has no plans to modify its quarterly dividend.

CORE -2.88% premarket.

Source: Press Release