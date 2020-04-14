Fund managers hide out in cash - BAML survey

Bank of America's global fund manager survey shows investment pros have 5.9% of their money in cash, up from 5.1% at the end of March. That's the highest allocation to cash since after the 9/11 attacks.

Any time cash balances rise above 4.5%, it's a contrarian buy signal for equities, says BAML.

Other pessimistic views (and bullish contrarian signals): 1) 93% expect a global recession this year (this editor would like to speak with the other 7%); 2) Only 15% expect a "V"-shaped recovery; 3) Allocation to equities is the lowest since the epic March 2009 bottom.

