Citing "unprecedented challenges" that Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and its mall peers are likely to face when the economy re-opens, Bank of America analyst Craig Schmidt downgrades the REIT to Neutral from Buy.

Closings caused by the virus and lower foot traffic may be "the final nail in the coffin" for retailers already at risk, Schmidt says.

Raises price target to $62 from $56.

The BofA rating comes in line with Quant rating of Neutral and goes against the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral).