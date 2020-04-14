Nano cap CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) jumps 26% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that some COVID-19 dialysis-dependent patients who need fluid removal between treatments when dialysis machines or trained personnel are unavailable have been receiving Aquadex therapy, its FDA-approved ultrafiltration system for pediatric and adult patients with treatment-resistant fluid overload.

Lennox Hill Hospital's Dr. Marian DeVita says, "Acute kidney injury is a significant risk for critically ill patients with COVID-19. Adequate access to dialysis equipment is a growing concern as is the growing number of patients who need fluid removal but are poor candidates for traditional dialysis. We see ultrafiltration as a valuable treatment in both instances and are seeing a clear benefit to including Aquadex therapy as a vital part of our armamentarium to treat COVID-19.”