Gran Colombia (OTCPK:TPRFF) Q1 gold production of 56,247 ounces down 7.2% Y/Y; March production of 19,072 ounces. Segovia’s total production was 50,346 ounces, down 7.4% Y/Y and Marmato’s total production was 5,901 ounces, down 5.1% Y/Y.

The production decline was due to national quarantine in Colombia on Segovia’s production in the last week of March.

Segovia and Marmato are operating at reduced production in April due to lack of workers, although it is expected to ramp up in the second half of April.

As of March 31, cash balance was $81.6M.