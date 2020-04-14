The auto sector is on watch all week after Ford (NYSE:F) was one of the first to rip the Band-Aid off yesterday and reset expectations with an update on Q1 and beyond. Analysts were surprised by the cash burn of Ford in Q1 and expect further balance sheet moves out of Detroit.

"We continue to opportunistically assess all funding options to further strengthen our balance sheet and increase liquidity to optimize our financial flexibility,' noted Ford CFO Tim Stone on the topic. "We also are identifying additional operating actions to enhance our cash position," he added.

Updates from some other auto majors are expected to come in before the formal Q1 earnings reports. Perhaps even more important will be the balance sheet discussions amid the uncertain length of the pandemic impact.

Auto watch: Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF).