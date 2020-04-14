Reflecting changes in consumer behavior due to COVID-19, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) credit card volume saw rapid declines in spending for travel and expense and restaurants in March.

Card sales volume for spending in supermarkets, wholesale clubs, and discount stores initially rose in March as consumers stocked up on staples, but have since normalized.

The bank saw investment-grade debt issuance surge to $187B in the month as issuers acted to bolster their balance sheets. Q1 was the largest quarter ever for debt led by JPM, said CFO Jennifer Piepszak on the company's Q1 conference call.

Deposits also jumped in March to $343B, up 23% Y/Y, as customers sought to preserve liquidity; saw $55B in revolver draws in March vs. $1B in January and none in February.

Update at 9:16 PM: Piepszak said there's been a pause in revolver draws in early Q2, but adds that the bank is prepared to see continued revolver draws during the quarter, but at a lower volume.

JPM gains 2.3% in premarket trading during the call.

Update at 9:22 PM: In aggregate, card spending fell 13% Y/Y in March and that's continuing in April, Piepszak said. She expects that trend to continue in coming months.