"Deteriorating spending undermines our thesis," goes the title of a note from UBS's Eric Wasserstrom, downgrading Square (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral.

His bull case rested on 2020 investments driving a reacceleration of revenue growth and margin expansion in 2021. That's seemingly off the table right now, for obvious reasons.

Wasserstrom also warns that Square's focus on in-store spending (as opposed to online shopping) means downside risk to his recently-trimmed revenue and earnings outlooks.

Square's 55% rally from the mid-March bottom makes the stock's valuation a little too fancy, given the revised outlook, says Wasserstrom.