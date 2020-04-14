OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) expects total revenue for Q1 of ~$617,000 down from $1M in Q1 2019, excluding revenues from the Curetis businesses, which was acquired on April 1.

Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse revenue, were ~$254,000, while revenues from FISH products decreased to $363,000.

OpGen significantly strengthened its balance sheet with $13.9M cash raised in Q1.

Testing and the trials have been suspended or put on hold due to hospital actions to focus resources on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curetis, Ares Genetics, and BGI announced a partnership around BGI’s CoV-2 test kit commercialization in Europe.

Quaphaco and Curetis signed a deal for the Unyvero product line in Vietnam; the contract includes minimum commitments by Quaphaco totaling ~$2.1M over a three-year term.

Cash as of March 31 was ~$11.5M.

Full Q1 results are expected in early May 2020.