Thinly traded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) is up 13% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of new data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating resmetirom (MGL-3196) in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

Once-daily oral treatment of 80 mg or 100 mg of resmetirom (doses being tested in Phase 3) resulted in 50% and more than 60% reductions, respectively, in liver fat per new analyses of Phase 2 data. 60% of treated patients experienced reductions in fibrosis.

The company says its two Phase 3s, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, are continuing without protocol changes. Guidance from regulators has allowed for more flexible processes at trial sites amid COVID-19. New screening has slowed down but disruptions have been minimal for trial participants.