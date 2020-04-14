After refusing to re-nominate four Bow Street-backed directors that were elected last year, Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI) nominates five new directors in addition to its six incumbent directors.

Chairman William L. Mack isn't standing for re-election.

New nominees are Z. Jamie Behar, a former executive at General Motors Investment Management; Michael Berman. former CFO of Equity Lifestyle and General Growth; Howard Roth, former leader of Ernst & Young's real estate, hospitality, and construction practice; Gail Steinel, a former BearingPoint EVP; and Lee Wielansky, who has served as CEO of both private and public development companies.

