ROKU, CCL among premarket gainers today

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:SONN) +100% .

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) +71% on license deal for blood cancer candidate.

NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) +39% being with ImmunityBio on active discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for vaccines and therapeutics to combat COVID-19.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +23% .

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +22% as ‘Eros Now Select’ available now through Apple TV channels in the US.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) +19% .

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) +18% .

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) +16% .

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) +16% after strong Q1 guide.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +13% on holding investor call on April 16.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) +15% on announcing positive top-line Phase 1 clinical trial results for ADX-629

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) +13% after early Q1 numbers show growth turn.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) +12% on expanding XBAR Performance to Address 5G-Wi-Fi Co-existence Issues

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +12% on pricing $250M in debt.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +12% .

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +12% .

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) +10% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +10% .

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +9% .

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) +9% .

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) +9% on announcing H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center to present lung cancer clinical data at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +9% .

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) +9% .

Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) +9% .

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +8% .

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +8% .