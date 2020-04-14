ROKU, CCL among premarket gainers today

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:SONN) +100%.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) +71% on license deal for blood cancer candidate.
NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) +39% being with ImmunityBio on active discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for vaccines and therapeutics to combat COVID-19.
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +23%.
Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) +22% as ‘Eros Now Select’ available now through Apple TV channels in the US.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) +19%.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) +18%.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) +16%.
New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) +16% after strong Q1 guide.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) +13% on holding investor call on April 16.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) +15% on announcing positive top-line Phase 1 clinical trial results for ADX-629
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) +13% after early Q1 numbers show growth turn.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) +12% on expanding XBAR Performance to Address 5G-Wi-Fi Co-existence Issues
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) +12% on pricing $250M in debt.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +12%.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) +12%.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) +10%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +10%.
Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) +9%.
Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) +9%.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) +9% on announcing H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center to present lung cancer clinical data at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2020
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +9%.
Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) +9%.
Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) +9%.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +8%.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) +8%.
Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) +8%.
