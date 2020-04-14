SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) announces a non‑brokered private placement of 10M shares at C$7.50 per share for gross proceeds of C$75M.

The company also reserves the right to increase the private placement to up to 13.33M shares to raise a total of up to C$100M.

SilverCrest plans to use the proceeds for the continued exploration and development of its Las Chispas silver-gold project in Sonora, as well as for general working capital and administrative purposes.

The private placement is expected to close on April 17.