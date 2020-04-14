Thinly traded nano cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is up 14% premarket on average volume on the heels of Phase 1 data on reactive aldehyde species (RASP) inhibitor ADX-629.

In 85 healthy volunteers, orally administered ADX-629 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related adverse events observed with clinically relevant plasma concentrations. Reductions in pro-inflammatory RASP malondialdehyde was noted in treated participants.

The company plans to meet with the FDA to clarify clinical testing of ADX-629 in COVID-19 patients with respiratory challenges. It has also filed the candidate under the FDA's Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program.

It plans to test ADX-629 in Phase 2 studies in patients with respiratory and dermal conditions associated with elevated RASP levels.