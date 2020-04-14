TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is unable to assess the impact of this crisis and is therefore withdrawing its 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Co. had ~$187M of cash on hand at the end of the Q1 and currently has ~$389M available under its $450M revolving credit facility, which excludes ~$61M of letters of credit.

BLD says that "The Company is monitoring, on a daily basis, where we are permitted to safely continue to install and distribute material. To date, with the exception of a few states, residential and commercial construction has been deemed an essential service. In those locations, the Company’s crews continue to operate".

Press Release