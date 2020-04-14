Analysts are digging into Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) after the company posted a business update yesterday.

BTIG says it's remaining on the sidelines with a Neutral rating as it sees little to no evidence that adding quick service and non-partnered restaurants will drive profitable growth. "Despite an environment highly conducive to food delivery, profitability is plummeting as competitors like DoorDash slash fees for independent restaurants by 50% and municipalities such as San Francisco temporarily cap fees at 15%," notes analyst Peter Saleh.

Credit Suisse takes a more constructive view on the food delivery specialist. "We anticipate the P&L impact will show up in the form of lower take rates but as the pace of active diner growth as well as restaurant onboarding velocity seem to be accelerating, customer acquisition/marketing cost moderation should work to offset," reasons the firm. "As we view headwinds to its corporate business as ultimately transitory, we have left our LT estimates mostly unchanged and we maintain our Outperform rating," adds CS.

Gordon Haskett clips its price target on GRUB to $37 from $39 to factor in the various support the company plans to give to the restaurant industry at the expense of near-term profit.

Right now on Wall Street, there are 6 Buy-equivalent ratings, 22 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings.