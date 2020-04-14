Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) provides a clinical update, in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

All clinical and chemistry, manufacturing and control activities are currently active for both NORSE 1 and NORSE 2 trials evaluating ONS-5010 for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

NORSE 1 completed enrollment in August 2019 and is on pace to meet its schedule as expected. Data are anticipated in Q3.

NORSE 2 continues to screen, enroll and treat patients. Due to additional safety protocols, some sites have temporarily shut down and patient enrollment has slowed.

Outlook estimates that final enrollment could be delayed by one to three months.