Burlington Stores (BURL +2.8% ) has priced its private offering of $700M of 2.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2025.

The interest will be payable semi-annually in cash at a rate of 2.25% per annum on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing on October 15, 2020.

The company's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation has priced its private offering of $300M of 6.250% senior secured notes due 2025 at 100% of face amount.

Closing date for both the offering is on April 16, 2020.

