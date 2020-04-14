Assuming the coronavirus pandemic and related containment measures peak in Q2 for most countries around the world, the International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to contract 3% this year, according to its April World Economic Outlook.

That's 6.3 percentage points lower than its January 2020 outlook, making the "Great Lockdown" the worst recession since the Great Depression and far worse than the Global Financial Crisis, writes Gita Gopinath, economic counselor and director of IMF's Research Department, in a blog.

Sees global growth rebounding 5.8% in 2021.

"This recovery in 2021 is only partial as the level of economic activity is projected to remain below the level we had projected for 2021, before the virus hit," she writes.

For the first time since the Depression, both advanced economies and emerging market and developing economies are in recession.

2020 growth projections for selected countries/regions: U.S., -5.9%; euro area, -7.5%, with Italy falling 9.1% and Spain down 8.0%; Japan, -5.2%; Canada, -6.2%; China, +1.2%; India, +1.9%; Saudi Arabia, -2.3%.

Europe ETFs: VGK, FEZ, HEDJ, EZU

China ETFs: YINN, TDF, YANG, GXC

India ETFs: INDA, EPI, INDY