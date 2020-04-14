Largo Resources (OTCQX:LGORF +0.8% ) reports Q1 2020 production from its Maracás Menchen Mine reached 2,831 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 "), up 35% Y/Y, produced at an average global recovery rate of 79.9%, compared to 80.0% in Q1 2019

The Company's planned upgrades to the kiln and improvements in the cooler has been postponed until 2H 2020, due to COVID-19 precautions, instead Largo will perform an enhanced preventative maintenance program in the chemical plant for ~15 days and, as a result, April 2020 production is estimated to be ~500 tonnes of V 2 O 5 .

Maintains production, sales and cost guidance for 2020

Largo's expected forecast cash at April 30, 2020 is ~$123M, with an estimated revenue adjustment payable due to Glencore of $64M for a net of $59M.