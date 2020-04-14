Stocks off to strong start as earnings season opens

Stocks push higher in early action as investors grow more optimistic about the coronavirus outlook; S&P 500 and Dow both +2.5% , Nasdaq +2.9% .

Pres. Trump said Monday that he hopes to reopen the country "ahead of schedule," and is poised to announce a new working group to analyze options for exiting the lockdown, and some governors also are starting to look at how to gradually ease guidelines on social distancing.

Q1 earnings season kicked off this morning, with J.P. Morgan ( +0.5% ), Wells Fargo ( +1.8% ) and Johnson & Johnson ( +3.8% ) all opening higher.

Notably, JPM and Wells substantially raised their provisions for credit losses to $8.3B and $4B, respectively, preparing for a tough road ahead.

European bourses trade in mixed fashion, with Germany's DAX +1.6% and France's CAC +0.8% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +3.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.6% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P sectors shows seven of the 11 groups up by at least 2%, with financials ( +1.9% ) among the early leaders.

U.S. Treasurys are little changed despite the bullish bias in stocks, with the two-year yield flat at 0.23% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 0.74%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 99.06.