ABB inks $100M deal with South America's top transmission system operator

Apr. 14, 2020 10:05 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)ABBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • ABB (ABB +3.3%) says it signed a five-year, $100M contract with South American transmission system operator Interconexion Electrica to supply power and other equipment for the next five years.
  • Interconexion Electrica, which operates more than 62K km of power transmission infrastructure, is based in Colombia and operates in Brazil, Peru and Chile, among other Latin American nations.
  • ABB says the contract is for the supply of shunt reactors, gas-insulated switchgear and air-insulated switchgear such as circuit breakers, instrument transformers and hybrid modules.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.