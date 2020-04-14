ABB inks $100M deal with South America's top transmission system operator
Apr. 14, 2020 10:05 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)ABBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- ABB (ABB +3.3%) says it signed a five-year, $100M contract with South American transmission system operator Interconexion Electrica to supply power and other equipment for the next five years.
- Interconexion Electrica, which operates more than 62K km of power transmission infrastructure, is based in Colombia and operates in Brazil, Peru and Chile, among other Latin American nations.
- ABB says the contract is for the supply of shunt reactors, gas-insulated switchgear and air-insulated switchgear such as circuit breakers, instrument transformers and hybrid modules.