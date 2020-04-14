Barfresh Food reports positive results for 2019

Barfresh Food (OTCQB:BRFH) reported FY revenue growth of 1.4% Y/Y to $4.3M.

Gross profit for FY19 increased 300 bps to 54%.

Operating expenses also reduced 10% Y/Y.

Operating loss improved 16.1% Y/Y to $5.2M, driven by higher gross profit margin on higher sales and lower G&A expenses.

The Company had $1.1M of cash and $0.6M of inventory on its balance sheet.

During Q1 2020, the company entered into definitive agreements for aggregate sale of ~$5.87M of common stock at $0.50/share with 50% warrant coverage with an exercise of $0.60/share.

Concurrent with the offering, the Company also reduced its overall debt by ~$2M.

The company is well positioned to continue expanding school and military channels over the course of 2020.

Gross profit margin for 2020 expects to be comparable to that of 2019 for its existing product lines.

