In response to COVID-19 pandemic, DCP Midstream, LP (DCP +8.9% ) announced a 15% workforce reduction across its nine-state footprint, voluntary reduction of senior executive base salary and variable compensation by between 15% and 10% and other internal cost savings will result in $40M of incremental retained cash flow.

The company has also identified $10M of incremental sustaining capital reductions.

Since early February, the company has created a total of over $900M in expected retained cash flow to reduce leverage and strengthen its balance sheet.